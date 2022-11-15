Italy's public debt down to 2,741 billion euros in Sept

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's public debt dropped to 2,741 billion euros in September, a fall of 16.2 billion with respect to August, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

Along with other factors, the central bank said the public sector borrowing requirement for the month of 13.8 billion euros was more than compensated for by a drop in the Treasury's liquidity from 48.1 to 31.9 billion.

It said tax revenues were down by 5.8% to 33.5 billion in September.

But it added that tax revenues for the first nine months of the year were up by 12.4% with respect to the same period in 2021, taking them up to 364 billion.

Photo: ansa.it



