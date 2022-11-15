Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy's public debt down to 2,741 billion euros in Sept

    15 November 2022, 20:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's public debt dropped to 2,741 billion euros in September, a fall of 16.2 billion with respect to August, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday, ANSA reports.

    Along with other factors, the central bank said the public sector borrowing requirement for the month of 13.8 billion euros was more than compensated for by a drop in the Treasury's liquidity from 48.1 to 31.9 billion.

    It said tax revenues were down by 5.8% to 33.5 billion in September.

    But it added that tax revenues for the first nine months of the year were up by 12.4% with respect to the same period in 2021, taking them up to 364 billion.

    Photo: ansa.it
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
    COVID in Italy: AIFA OKs Sanofi booster vaccine
    Italian inflation 11.8% in October, highest since 1984
    Popular
    1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
    2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
    3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
    4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19