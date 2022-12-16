Italy’s population has shrunk more, aged further - ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's population shrunk more and aged further in 2021, ISTAT said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency said Italy's resident population on December 31, 2021 was 59,030,133, down by 206,080 (0.3%) with respect to the end of the previous year.

The agency said the decrease in the population mainly affected central and northern Italy, with drops of 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.

ISTAT said the average age of people residing in Italy last year was 46, up from 43 in 2011.



Photo: ANSA