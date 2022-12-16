Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy’s population has shrunk more, aged further - ISTAT

16 December 2022, 13:19
Italy’s population has shrunk more, aged further - ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's population shrunk more and aged further in 2021, ISTAT said on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The national statistics agency said Italy's resident population on December 31, 2021 was 59,030,133, down by 206,080 (0.3%) with respect to the end of the previous year.
The agency said the decrease in the population mainly affected central and northern Italy, with drops of 0.5% and 0.4% respectively.
ISTAT said the average age of people residing in Italy last year was 46, up from 43 in 2011.


Photo: ANSA
Related news
Italy's public debt hit new high of 2,770 bn in October
Number of unemployed drops below two million in Italy
COVID, flu ‘pushing emergency rooms to limit’ in Italy
Теги:
Read also
N. Korea conducts ‘important’ tests of new strategic weapon: state media
Italy's public debt hit new high of 2,770 bn in October
S. Korea draws up unmanned defense system development plan
Binance CEO says deposits are 'coming back in' despite crypto turmoil
172 schools closed for quarantine in Kyrgyzstan due to flu
Russia records 7,833 daily COVID cases, 57 deaths — crisis center
Seven out of ten Brazilians say they trust science
Japan to ease restrictions on funerals of people with COVID
News Partner
Popular
1 How Kazakhstan contributes to ensuring food security
2 Senate ratifies Kazakhstan-UAE agrt on investment protection
3 Fire at oil plant near Russia's Irkutsk kills 2, injures 4
4 Kazakhstan establishes visa-free regime with member state of Caribbean Community CARICOM
5 Egypt supports political and economic reforms in Kazakhstan

News