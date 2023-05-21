Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy's PM not to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan as floods hit country

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 May 2023, 10:55
ROME. KAZINFORM Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni leaves the G7 summit in Hiroshima early to return home and visit the regions devastated by the deadly floods, the Facebook account of the deputy head of the Presidential Administration - press secretary of the Kazakh President Ruslan Zheldibay reads.

Some 20,000 people were forced to leave their homes, 40 settlements were inundated as deadly floods battered the northern region of Emilia Romagna. For this reason, the Prime Minister of Italy will not pay a planned state visit to Astana.

Italy asked to hold a telephone conversation between the President of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister of Italy.


