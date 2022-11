Italy’s new labour minister convenes unions Nov 4

28 October 2022, 14:22

28 October 2022, 14:22

Italy’s new labour minister convenes unions Nov 4

ROME. KAZINFORM New Labour and Social Policy Minister Marina Calderone on Thursday convened a meeting with Italy's trade unions on Friday November 4.

She called the first meeting with the so-called 'social partners' for 15:00 next Friday, union sources said, ANSA reports.

Photo: ansa.it