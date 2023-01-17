Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-15-17℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Italy's most-wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily

    17 January 2023, 08:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM After 30 years on the run, notorious mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was arrested in Sicily, the Italian authorities said on Monday, Xinhua reports.

    He was captured by the police at a private health clinic where he was receiving treatment in Sicilian capital Palermo.

    Messina Denaro, 60, is considered the top boss of the Cosa Nostra crime syndicate, one of Italy's three most powerful mafia groups (along with 'Ndrangheta and Camorra).

    He had been on the run since 1993. A year later, the first international arrest warrant was issued against him.

    He was sentenced in absentia to a life term for his role in several murders, including those of top anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino in 1993 and of an 11-year-old boy.

    Currently on an official visit to Turkey, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi expressed his «great satisfaction» at Messina Denaro's arrest.

    «This is an extraordinary day for the state and for all those who have always been fighting against the crime syndicates,» Piantedosi said in a statement.

    Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she would travel to Palermo to congratulate the prosecutors and the police forces.


    Photo: REUTERS
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID in Italy: cases down 38.2%, victims down 25.7% in 7 days-GIMBE
    COVID-19 in Italy: Incidence down, Rt transmission number up
    First real wintry conditions to hit Italy Sunday
    COVID: Admissions down 9%, ICUs down 6.3% in Italy
    Popular
    1 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE
    2 Mexican embassy to be opened in Kazakhstan
    3 EBRD helps develop markets in Kazakhstan
    4 Acting Chief Executive Officer of the AIX appointed
    5 Four Brazilians picked to referee 2023 Women’s World Cup