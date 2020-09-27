Go to the main site
    Italy’s leading news agency disseminates news about Kazakhstan

    27 September 2020, 10:50

    ROME. KAZINFORM The leading news agency of Italy, ANSA, starts disseminating news about Kazakhstan in cooperation with Kazinform News Agency. The agencies signed a memo of cooperation on January 23, 2020.

    News about Kazakhstan is broadcast in English. Notably, economic, business and tourism news will be also translated into Italian.

    ANSA is the leading Italian news agency to cover national and international events. This year its marks its 75th anniversary. It has 22 offices the countrywide and is present in more than 80 cities in 74 countries of the world. It broadcasts news in English, Spanish, German, Portuguese and Arabic.

    Kazinform is the state news agency. It is the first in Kazakhstan to receive the status of the international news agency. This year it marks its 100th anniversary.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

