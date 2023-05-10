Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.16 eur/kzt 486.67

    rub/kzt 5.82 cny/kzt 64.14
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy’s industrial output down again in March says Istat

    10 May 2023, 21:44

    ROME. KAZINFORM Istat said Wednesday that its seasonally adjusted industrial production index fell for the third consecutive month in March, dropping by 0.6% on February.

    The national statistics agency said industrial output was down by 3.2% with respect to March 2022, ANSA reports.

    The agency added that production was also down slightly, by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months.

    Italian motor vehicle production, however, grew by 17.4% in March on a monthly basis and 35.8% year-on-year, Istat said.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Industry Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
    Drought in Spain 'suffocating’ 80% of country’s farmland
    Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
    Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in last decade - survey
    Popular
    1 May 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
    3 Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
    4 Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
    5 May 11. Today's Birthdays