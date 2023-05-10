Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy’s industrial output down again in March says Istat

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 May 2023, 21:44
Italy's industrial output down again in March says Istat

ROME. KAZINFORM Istat said Wednesday that its seasonally adjusted industrial production index fell for the third consecutive month in March, dropping by 0.6% on February.

The national statistics agency said industrial output was down by 3.2% with respect to March 2022, ANSA reports.

The agency added that production was also down slightly, by 0.1% in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months.

Italian motor vehicle production, however, grew by 17.4% in March on a monthly basis and 35.8% year-on-year, Istat said.


