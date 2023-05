Italy's growth outstripped OECD average in 1st quarter

ROME. KAZINFORM - At 0.5%, Italy's GDP growth for the first quarter outstripped the OECD average of 0.4%, the Paris-based organization said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

It said the OECD growth average was up from 0.2% in the last quarter of 2022, when the Italian economy contracted by 0.1%.

It said growth for the G7 was stable at 0.3% in the first quarter of 2023.