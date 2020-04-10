Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy's Govt set to extend lockdown until May 3, sources

    10 April 2020, 09:50

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The government is set to extend the lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus until May 3, union sources said Thursday after a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Kazinform refers to ANSA.

    Italy's death toll from the coronavirus among doctors rose to 105 after another two died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO reported.

    The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Italy dropped for the sixth straight day on Thursday, the civil protection department. There are 3,605 such patients in Italy, 88 fewer than Wednesday, it said. The department said 96,877 people are currently infected with the COVID-19 in Italy, 1,615 more than Wednesday.


    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Europe
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to export electricity to Turkiye
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events