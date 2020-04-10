Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy's Govt set to extend lockdown until May 3, sources

10 April 2020, 09:50
ROME. KAZINFORM - The government is set to extend the lockdown measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus until May 3, union sources said Thursday after a meeting with Premier Giuseppe Conte, Kazinform refers to ANSA.

Italy's death toll from the coronavirus among doctors rose to 105 after another two died Thursday, the federation of doctors' guilds FNOMCEO reported.

The number of coronavirus patients in intensive care units in Italy dropped for the sixth straight day on Thursday, the civil protection department. There are 3,605 such patients in Italy, 88 fewer than Wednesday, it said. The department said 96,877 people are currently infected with the COVID-19 in Italy, 1,615 more than Wednesday.


Coronavirus   Europe  
