Italy's GDP up 0.5% in third quarter says ISTAT

30 November 2022, 19:41

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2022 with respect to the previous three months and by 2.6% in comparison with the same period in 2021, ISTAT said on Wednesday.

The national statistics agency said the increase was driven by household spending and tourism, while industry was down, ANSA reports.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 is equal to 3.9%, ISTAT said.

The figures were in line with those the agency had given in preliminary estimates.

Photo:ansa.it