Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Italy's GDP up 0.5% in third quarter says ISTAT

30 November 2022, 19:41
Italy's GDP up 0.5% in third quarter says ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.5% in the third quarter of 2022 with respect to the previous three months and by 2.6% in comparison with the same period in 2021, ISTAT said on Wednesday.

The national statistics agency said the increase was driven by household spending and tourism, while industry was down, ANSA reports.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2022 is equal to 3.9%, ISTAT said.

The figures were in line with those the agency had given in preliminary estimates.


Photo:ansa.it

Теги:
Related news
OIC countries to address US$ 63 billion halal products trade deficit: Report
U.S. weekly flu hospitalizations hit record high since 2010
EU spent €15.2 billion on imports of green energy products green last year
Read also
Joint statement of Kazakh, French Presidents released
OIC countries to address US$ 63 billion halal products trade deficit: Report
China’s Jiang Zemin passes away
Expo of halal products in Istanbul drew 32,000 visitors
Brazil generates 159 thousand formal jobs in October
Japan's Oct. Industrial output falls 2.6% on month
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases stay over 60,000 amid concerns of winter surge
Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
News Partner
Popular
1 Storm alert issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan
2 Producer prices up 28% in Oct, down 3.3% mt-on-mt in Italy
3 Iran registers zero COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours
4 Kazakhstan to brace for freezing weather Nov 30
5 Kazakhstan and France reaffirm strategic partnership

News