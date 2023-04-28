Italy's GDP up 0.5% in first quarter - ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's calendar-adjusted and seasonally adjusted gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5% in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the previous three months and by 1.8% compared to the same period last year, according to a preliminary estimate released by ISTAT on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The carry-over annual GDP growth for 2023 is +0.8%, the national statistics agency said.

Italy's GDP had decreased by 0.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the third quarter.