Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy’s GDP to rise 1.2% this year, 1.1% in 2024 – Istat

    6 June 2023, 15:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Istat said Tuesday that it expects Italy's GDP to rise by 1.2% this year and by 1.1% in 2024, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said in its report on Italy's Economic Outlook for 2023-24 that household consumer spending should rise by 0.5% this year and 1.1% next thanks to a lower inflation, higher wages and an improvement in the labour market.

    «The improvement in employment will be accompanied by a decline in the unemployment rate to 7.9% this year and 7.7% the following year,» Istat said.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Italy, Uzbekistan establish ‘strategic partnership’
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events