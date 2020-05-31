Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year - Bank of Italy

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
31 May 2020, 11:39
Italy's GDP may fall as much as 13% this year - Bank of Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's GDP may fall by as much as 13% in a worst-case scenario this year, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said Friday. That scenario would see a «very slow» recovery from the coronavirus pandemic next year, he said.

Even in a better-case scenario, the central bank chief said, GDP would fall 9% this year, ANSA reports.

In that scenario, the economy would recoup «half of the losses» next year.

«Uncertainty is strong today but on many sides they are saying 'we'll make it together',» he added.

He called for a collective «concrete commitment» and the start of a «constructive dialogue between the government, businesses and finance, institutions, and civil society». This is because, he said «no one must lose hope».


Economy   World News   Corruption-related crimes  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital