Italy's Eni talks main 2019 achievements in Kazakhstan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The year of 2019 has been an overall very successful year for Eni energy business in Kazakhstan, featured by a very good and consistent safety and environmental performance, a representative of Eni told Trend.

In Karachaganak, representative of Eni said, the company experienced a quite important move ahead on projects execution and engineering: the fifth trunk line was completed, forth injection compressor was approved and entered execution, and Karachaganak Processing Complex (KPC) Debottlenecking well progressed and expected ahead of schedule by 2020.

In Kashagan, the production has reached the plateau of 390,000-400,000 barrels a day of oil, above the expected target, recording a remarkable operational efficiency.

In both assets, production accounted for higher than planned figures, the official said.

Talking about key highlights of 2019, the company noted that ‘Expanding Eni footprint in Kazakhstan’ is the best and shortest way of representing 2019 activities.

«In fact, Eni, in partnership with KazMunayGas National Company (KMG), has been awarded a new exploration block, Abay, operations for which, as well as for Isatay block, are run through the Isatay Operating Company (IOC),» the official said.

As for the renewable business, Eni, through its fully controlled local company ArmWind, has been awarded two additional projects, on top of the existing Badamsha-1 (48 MW wind farm), the representative said.

«The projects are Badamsha-2, a 48 MW wind farm in Aktobe region, and Shaulder, a 50 MW Solar Plant in Turkestan region. Not only core business presence, but also a very comprehensive and multifaceted collaboration has been carried on with the major national universities in country, contributing to and targeting human capital development, in the spirit of bridging education and industry needs,» the official said.

The official also reminded that both assets of Eni, Karachaganak and Kashagan, went through statutionary major turnarounds, each of them being individually the biggest one since ever, recording high safety and environment performances, and completed ahead of schedule, it has been a great success.

Talking about company plans for 2020, the official noted that progressing ahead, safely, timely and efficiently all the projects is the main target of 2020, both in oil and gas, and energy and renewable sector, continuing the creation of value and values for the community, stakeholders, including shareholders.

«People, safety and environment, will continue to be our goals in 2020. We target a greener and greener Eni presence in country, reducing net emissions, and contributing to the Eni decarbonization target and objectives. We expect completion of many projects by next year's end, and we will remain focused on the human capital development, an extreme important leverage characterized by an incredible power,» the official concluded.

Eni has been present in Kazakhstan since 1992. The company is a joint operator of the Karachaganak field and an equity partner in various projects in the Northern Caspian Sea, including the giant Kashagan field.