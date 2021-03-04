Italy’s Eni begins construction of solar power station in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction of a solar power station with a capacity of 50 megawatts by Italy’s Eni has kicked off in Turkestan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Deputy akim (governor) of Turkestan region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev and a delegation from Italy attended the ground breaking ceremony of the new solar power station.

This is Eni’s first large investment into Kazakhstan’s solar power sector. Total cost of the investment project amounts to some 12 billion tenge.

«The region has everything in place for the development of alternative energy, introduction of solar and wind power. Modernization and development of electric power sources is one of the top priorities of the regional economy. Currently the region observes an electrical shortage of 320 megawatts. To this end, 10 investment projects in the field of construction of solar and hydropower stations have been realized there,» Meirzhan Myrzaliyev said at the ceremony.

It should be noted that the solar power station being constructed by ArmWind LLP, Eni’s local subsidiary, occupies the territory of 100 ha. The project is expected to produce the first electric energy by yearend and be fully completed by early 2022. The station is Eni’s contribution to the decarbonization of Kazakhstan’s energy sector. It will dramatically reduce CO2 emissions into the atmosphere.

It bears to remind that nine large solar power stations and six hydropower stations are being built in Turkestan region. Solar power stations with a capacity of 120 megawatts to the tune of 52 billion tenge are to be constructed in Turkestan region this year.