    Italy’s eight cities on red alert as heatwave intensifies

    11 July 2023, 16:47

    ROME. KAZINFORM Eight major Italian cities are on red alert on Tuesday as the heatwave the nation is enduing intensifies.

    Bolzano, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia and Turin have joined Rome and Rieti, which were already on red alert on Monday as Italy bakes in its second heat wave of the summer, ANSA reports.

    Rome, Rieti, Florence, Frosinone, Latina and Perugia will also be on red alert on Wednesday, as will Bologna.

    Red alert means the heat is so intense it poses a threat to healthy, active people.

    Orange alert, the next notch down, indicates that the heat is a danger to fragile groups such as the elderly, the clinically vulnerable and very young children.

    The current heat wave is forecast to last all week, with temperatures going above 40° Celsius.

