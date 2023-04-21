Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio 8% in 2022, highest in EU

    21 April 2023, 20:42

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for 2022 was 8%, the highest in the EU, Eurostat said on Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    It said the deficit-to-GDP ratio for the eurozone fell to 3.6% last year from 5.3% in 2021, while the deficit for the EU was a whole dropped to 3.4% from 4.8%.

    It said the countries with the highest deficits after Italy were Hungary and Romania (6.2%) and Malta (5.8%).

    Eurostat said Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio for 2022 was 144.4%, the second highest in the EU after Greece's (171.3%).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    EU World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events