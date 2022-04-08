Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy's COVID-19 Rt number and incidence fall, ANSA

8 April 2022, 16:44
ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and its case incidence have fallen, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS).

It said the Rt was 1.15 in the March 16-29 period, down from 1.24 in last week's report, ANSA reports.

Nevertheless, the Rt remains above the threshold of 1, which indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

It said the incidence was 776 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the April 1-7 period, compared to 836 between March 25 and 31.

The report said the proportion of Italy's intensive-care places occupied by coronavirus sufferers was 4.7% on April 7, stable with respect to last week.

But the proportion of ordinary-ward beds taken up by COVID-19 patients rose to 15.5% on April 7 from 15.2% on March 31.


