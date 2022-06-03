Italy's COVID-19 incidence and transmission number drop further

ROME. KAZINFORM- Italy's COVID-19 Rt transmission number and case incidence have fallen further, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday, ANSA reports.

It said the incidence dropped to 207 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the May 20-26 period, down from 261 the previous week.

The report said the Rt number fell to 0.82 in the May 10-23 period, down from 0.86 in last week's report.

An Rt above 1 indicates the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the proportion of Italy's intensive-car beds taken up by coronavirus sufferers was 2.3% on June 2, down from 2.6% seven days previously.

It said 7.1% of ordinary-ward hospital places were occupied by COVID patients on June 2, from from 9% last week.