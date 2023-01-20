Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt drop

20 January 2023, 19:42

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence and Rt transmission number have fallen, according to the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), ANSA reports.

The incidence for the January 13-19 period was 88 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 143 the previous week.

The Rt for the December 28-January 10 period was 0.89, down from 0.91 in last week's report and below the key threshold of 1.

If the Rt is above 1, it indicates that the virus is in a phase of expansion.

The report said 2.3% of Italy's intensive-care places were taken up by COVID sufferers on January 19, down from 3.1% seven days previous.

It said the proportion of ordinary-ward hospital places taken up by coronavirus patients had dropped from 10.1% to 7.9% in that period.

Photo: ANSA