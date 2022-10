15 September 2022, 12:15

Italy’s COVID-19 hospital admissions down 23% in 1 week - FIASO

ROME. KAZINFORM The number of people in hospital in Italy with COVID-19 has dropped by 23.1% in the last week, the Federation of Health and Hospital Agencies (FIASO) said on Wednesday.

It is the biggest fall in six weeks, ANSA reports.

FIASO said the number of COVID hospital cases has been on a downward trend since early August.

Photo: ansa.it