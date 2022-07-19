19 July 2022 10:45

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passes 170,000

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 death toll passed the 170,000 mark on Monday, according to health ministry figures, ANSA reports.

The ministry said 112 COVID sufferers had died in the last 24-hour period, taking the total up to 170,037.

It said Italy has registered 31,205 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said 135.642 COVID tests were done in that time and the positivity rate was stable at 23%.

It said 417 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy four more than on Sunday.

It said 10,848 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 272 in one day.

Photo: ansa.it