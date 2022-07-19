Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passes 170,000
19 July 2022 10:45

Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passes 170,000

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 death toll passed the 170,000 mark on Monday, according to health ministry figures, ANSA reports.

The ministry said 112 COVID sufferers had died in the last 24-hour period, taking the total up to 170,037.
It said Italy has registered 31,205 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.
The ministry said 135.642 COVID tests were done in that time and the positivity rate was stable at 23%.
It said 417 COVID patients were in intensive care in Italy four more than on Sunday.
It said 10,848 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, a rise of 272 in one day.


Photo: ansa.it

Related news
Italy set for another intense heat wave
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases rise to over 3-month high, cumulative cases top 20 mln
Japan health experts urge gov’t to speed up review of COVID measures
Read also
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
COVID-19 kills 75 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Italy set for another intense heat wave
Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
Iranian scientist develops world’s strongest antifungal
Barriers around Kaaba removed after two years as new Umrah season begins
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive