    Italy's coronavirus lockdown to be extended till April 13

    1 April 2020, 21:21

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will be extended until April 13, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday.

    Speaking to the Senate, Speranza added that there should be «no facile optimism, and the first positive signs should not be confused with an end of the alert».
    Italy has already been in lockdown for three weeks.
    The infection curve is plateauing but the peak has yet to be reached, experts said Tuesday.
    Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli on Wednesday warned that the situation in the north is «more dramatic» but the south is «still at risk».

    Premier Giuseppe Conte said there would be a «gradual» return to work once the epidemic was over.
    It will take at least another week to understand exactly what is happening, experts said.
    They said the virus spread was favoured by cold and dry weather, such as that currently affecting southern regions, and was hampered by humid and warm conditions.

    Source: ANSA

    Raushan Alzhanova

