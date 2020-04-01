Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy's coronavirus lockdown to be extended till April 13

1 April 2020, 21:21
Italy's coronavirus lockdown to be extended till April 13

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's coronavirus lockdown will be extended until April 13, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Wednesday.

Speaking to the Senate, Speranza added that there should be «no facile optimism, and the first positive signs should not be confused with an end of the alert».
Italy has already been in lockdown for three weeks.
The infection curve is plateauing but the peak has yet to be reached, experts said Tuesday.
Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli on Wednesday warned that the situation in the north is «more dramatic» but the south is «still at risk».

Premier Giuseppe Conte said there would be a «gradual» return to work once the epidemic was over.
It will take at least another week to understand exactly what is happening, experts said.
They said the virus spread was favoured by cold and dry weather, such as that currently affecting southern regions, and was hampered by humid and warm conditions.

Source: ANSA


Coronavirus   Europe  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand