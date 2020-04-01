Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy's coronavirus deaths rise by 837, no of infected up 2,107

1 April 2020, 16:18
ROME. KAZINFORM - The Civil Protection Department said Tuesday that 77,635 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, a rise of 2,107 on Monday.

That is higher than the daily rise of 1,648 registered on Monday but lower than Sunday's increase of 3,815, ANSA reports.
The department said 12,428 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, 837 more than Monday. Monday's rise was 812.
It said 15,729 people have now recovered from the coronavirus in Italy, 1,109 more than Monday.
That compares to Monday's daily rise of 1,590. The overall number of people to have contracted the virus, including the deceased and those who have recovered, is now 105,792.


Coronavirus   Europe  
