Italy’s CO2 emissions up despite lower consumption – ENEA

22 December 2022, 21:44
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's carbon dioxide emissions are set to be up by over 2% at the end of the year even though the nations' energy consumption has dropped by around 1.5% with respect to 2021, according to a report released on Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The report by ENEA (the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development) said use of renewables had decreased while fossil-fuel energy consumption was up.
It said renewable sources dropped by 11% in the first nine months of the year, while oil-based energy rose by 8% and coal-fired power leaped by 47%.


Photo: ansa.it


