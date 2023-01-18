Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy's balance of trade back in positive territory

    18 January 2023, 21:13

    ROME. KAZINFORM - ISTAT said Wednesday that Italy's balance of trade returned to positive territory in November for the first time in a year, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said Italy posted a trade surplus of 1.445 billion euros in November.

    The balance of trade had been negative since December 2021, largely because of the soaring cost of energy imports.

    ISTAT said Italy continued to have an energy trade deficit 8.456 billion euros in November, up from a deficit of 5.777 billion in the same month of 2021, but this was outdone by a surplus of 9.901 billion for non-energy trade, compared to 7.976 billion in November 2021.


    Photo: ansa.it

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
    Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT
    Kazakh Head of State Tokayev, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed hold talks
    Italy's most-wanted mafia boss arrested in Sicily
    Popular
    1 Tokayev takes part in Kazakhstan-UAE investment roundtable
    2 Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18
    3 President Tokayev’s visit to UAE: focus on increased business and investment ties
    4 S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't discusses lifting indoor mask mandate
    5 Kazakhstan Ambassador presents credentials to President of Georgia