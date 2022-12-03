Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 467.99 eur/kzt 488.82

    rub/kzt 7.7 cny/kzt 65.06
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Italy's Alto Adige glaciers registered record volume loss this year

    3 December 2022, 10:16

    ROME. KAZINFORM Alto Adige's glaciers registered a record loss in volume of between 5% and 10% this year, the province of Bolzano's hydrology and dams office said in a report on Friday.

    Although Italy's glaciers have been losing mass for many years amid global heating, this year has been particularly bad, with the country suffering several intense heat waves in the summer and low levels of precipitation, ANSA reports.

    «July was probably the month with the biggest loss of glacier mass in the Eastern Alps in living memory,» said Roberto Dinale, the director of the province of Bolzano's hydrology and dams office.


    Photo: ANSA
    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s gas bills up 13.7% in November
    S Korea’s exports of agro, food goods hit new high in 2022
    Relics dating back to Bronze Age found in NE China
    New phase of Butanvac vaccine clinical trial allowed to start
    Popular
    1 December 4. Today's Birthdays
    2 Kazakhstan pockets gold at Four Continents Tournament in Quebec
    3 Qatar 2022 witnesses highest attendance in FIFA World Cup history
    4 December 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Over 150 more tested positive for COVID-19