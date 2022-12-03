Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Italy's Alto Adige glaciers registered record volume loss this year

3 December 2022, 10:16
Italy's Alto Adige glaciers registered record volume loss this year

ROME. KAZINFORM Alto Adige's glaciers registered a record loss in volume of between 5% and 10% this year, the province of Bolzano's hydrology and dams office said in a report on Friday.

Although Italy's glaciers have been losing mass for many years amid global heating, this year has been particularly bad, with the country suffering several intense heat waves in the summer and low levels of precipitation, ANSA reports.

«July was probably the month with the biggest loss of glacier mass in the Eastern Alps in living memory,» said Roberto Dinale, the director of the province of Bolzano's hydrology and dams office.


Photo: ANSA
News