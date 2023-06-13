Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat

    13 June 2023, 16:43

    ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people in employment in Italy rose by 513,000 (2.3%) in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the same period last year, Istat said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The national statistics agency said this was the eighth consecutive year-on-year rise in the number of people in work here.

    It said the number of people in permanent jobs rose by 3.7% and the self-employed were up 1%, while the number of temporary employees decreased by 2.7%.

    It said the number of unemployed people dropped by 76,000 in one year (3.5%) as did the number of working-age individuals not active on the labour market, falling by 558,000 (4.3%).

    The employment rate increased by 1.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022, rising to 60.9%, while unemployment and inactivity rates decreased by 0.5 and 1.4 percentage points to 8% and 33.7% respectively.

    Istat said the number of people in employment in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 104,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.4%).

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Eurozone manufacturing activity posts biggest contraction in 3 years
    Over 24 thou people to be employed in N Kazakhstan by yearend
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan