Italy: Number of people in work up over 500,000 in one year - Istat

ROME. KAZINFORM - The number of people in employment in Italy rose by 513,000 (2.3%) in the first quarter of 2023 with respect to the same period last year, Istat said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The national statistics agency said this was the eighth consecutive year-on-year rise in the number of people in work here.

It said the number of people in permanent jobs rose by 3.7% and the self-employed were up 1%, while the number of temporary employees decreased by 2.7%.

It said the number of unemployed people dropped by 76,000 in one year (3.5%) as did the number of working-age individuals not active on the labour market, falling by 558,000 (4.3%).

The employment rate increased by 1.5 percentage points compared to the first quarter of 2022, rising to 60.9%, while unemployment and inactivity rates decreased by 0.5 and 1.4 percentage points to 8% and 33.7% respectively.

Istat said the number of people in employment in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 104,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 (0.4%).