Italy mulls shortening quarantine for jabbed

ROME. KAIZNFORM - The Italian government is considering shortening a seven-day quarantine for people vaccinated against the coronavirus who have come into contact with someone with COVID-19, COVID czar Francesco Figliuolo said Monday, with well-informed sources saying the move would initially be for the triple-jabbed, ANSA reports.

The emergency commissioner said scientists were studying the move with the Higher Health Institute(ISS).

At present the quarantine for the non-jabbed is longer, 10 days, he noted.

«We are studying what measures to put into the field», said the general.

The government should revise quarantine rules for those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a surge in the Omicron variant, but now is not the time for such a move, Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri said Monday.

«A revision of the quarantine rules is necessary, but now is not the time,» he told Sky TG24.

«I think it is to be hoped for, but probably in 10 to 15 days from today».

Omicron probably accounts for more than 50-60% cases of COVID-19 in Italy now, he added.

He said that Italy may well see 100,000 daily COVID cases shortly «but if they all do not go to hospital I don't see any big problems for schools», which will reopen on schedule on January 10.

Before that date quarantine rules for children may also be revised he said.



The independent health group GIMBE said quarantine should be reduced for those who have had their third, or booster, jabs.

The gap between having the second COVID-19 jab and the booster dose will fall from six to four months from January 10, Figliuolo also said Monday.

«It will give further impetus to the vaccine rollout,» said Figliuolo at a vaccination hub in Cuneo.

«We are racing to try to curb the Omicron variant.

«I'm still concerned by the vaccine hesitant, a few million people who could give us a hand in curbing the virus and especially these variantsa».

