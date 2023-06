ROME. KAZINFORM It was in Rome that Raphael made his name as an artist, so it is fitting that the Italian capital is hosting the largest ever exhibition of his works on the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master.

Through June 2, more than a hundred paintings and drawings by Raffaello Sanzio da Urbino (1483-1520) will be on display at the Scuderie del Quirinale, EFE reports.