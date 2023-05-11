Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.22 eur/kzt 485.09

    rub/kzt 5.88 cny/kzt 64.04
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in last decade - survey

    11 May 2023, 17:47

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy lost 80,000 young graduates in the last decade, according to a survey presented on Wednesday.

    «In Italy over the last decade the difference between the graduates who went abroad and those who returned was 80,000 people,» said the chief economist of Italy's biggest bank Intesa Sanpaolo, Gregorio De Felice, at the presentation of 'Look4Ward', a new observatory on tomorrow's world of work, ANSA reports.

    «The sore point in the 'country system' is human capital,» he went on, explaining that «in this way the country constantly loses value, it loses its human capital».

    Observing that Italy has the highest percentage of young people not in education, employment or training (NEETs) in Europe, De Felice added that «in Italy the great issue of generational change is very clear.» Between 2011 and 2021, in fact, De Felice said, «the top managers under 49 diminished by 53%», while those over 70 rose by 27%.

    De Felice added that 45% of Italian firms are unable to find all the workers they need.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Iran’s medicine market to hit $2.4 billion in year to March
    Drought in Spain 'suffocating’ 80% of country’s farmland
    Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
    German Chancellor Scholz to visit Seoul on May 21 for summit with Yoon
    Popular
    1 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
    2 Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
    3 UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport
    4 Record-breaking Indian tea exports to UAE, UK and Poland
    5 Salamatty Kazakhstan medical train brigade already helped over 4,000 rural residents