    Italy holds moment of silence to remember its dead

    31 March 2020, 17:41

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Flags flew at half-mast across Italy Tuesday as a minute's silence was observed to mourn the victims of the coronavirus, express support for their families, and voice solidarity with health workers amid the emergency, ANSA reported.

    The initiative, launched by Italian mayors, was shared by institutions, national and local bodies and businesses and news outlets including ANSA.
    According to ANSA, the coronavirus death toll among Italian doctors rose to 66 as another three died on Tuesday.

    Gaetana Trimarchi, a GP in Messina; Norman Jones, a cardiologist in Seregno near Como; and Roberto Mileti, a gynecologist in Rome, were the latest to die, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said.

    Over 11,500 people have died in Italy with COVID-19.

    Raushan Alzhanova

