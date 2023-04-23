Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy has lost 30% of farmland in 50 years says Coldiretti

    23 April 2023, 12:46

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has lost 30% of its agricultural land in the last 50 years as a result of construction and abandonment, according to a statement from farmers' association Coldiretti on Earth Day on Saturday.

    Cultivated land now amounts to 12.8 million hectares, said President Ettore Prandini, ANSA reports.

    The decrease in farmland impacts on the country's hydrogeological resistance to landslides and flooding, production deficit and dependence on food imports, he added.

    Coldiretti said that according to the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research (ISPRA), 93.9% of municipalities are at risk of landslides and flooding.

    For this reason, «Italy must defend its agricultural heritage and the availability of fertile land through an adequate social, cultural and economic recognition of the role of rural activities», read the statement.

    For this to happen investment in infrastructure and innovation and digitalization are needed.

    In this respect, according to Prandini the EU-funded post-Covid National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP) represents a «once-in-a-lifetime opportunity», and «it is necessary to double the funds for agribusiness, which has shown that it can absorb the resources of those who are not able to spend».

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment World News Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Two teens dead, four wounded in Mississippi shooting
    Abu Dhabi targets 24 million visitors by 2023
    SpaceX launches 46 more Starlink internet satellites into space
    Pelé becomes dictionary entry as synonym for exceptional
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events