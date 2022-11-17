Italy, Greece address migration issues, ask Europe for help

17 November 2022, 11:53

17 November 2022, 11:53

Italy, Greece address migration issues, ask Europe for help

ROME. KAZINFORM The Italian foreign minister and his Greek counterpart met Wednesday in Rome to address key issues related to migration flows in the Mediterranean as thousands of migrants risk their lives trying to reach European shores, Anadolu Agency reports.

Rome and Athens agreed on the need to press European partners to help handle the massive flux of migrants who often leave north African countries to build a new life in Europe.

Italy and Greece remain the two main points of entry for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean -- using the most dangerous route to try to enter Europe.

«The countries of southern Europe cannot be left alone, in an emergency situation involving tens of thousands of people, who will have to relocate to other countries of the Union,» Antonio Tajani said after meeting his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

«Italy and Greece always show solidarity with people in difficult situations, but they cannot accommodate everyone for long periods,» he said. «The current rules can be improved.»

Dendias stressed that «immigration is a huge challenge for the countries of southern Europe, which bear the biggest burden.»

The two ministers also discussed the situation in Libya, developments in Ukraine and bilateral relations.

Addressing the ongoing row with France and NGOs that operate in the Mediterranean, which was recently denied a safe port to disembark rescued migrants in Italy, Tajani said Rome has always respected and enforced the rules.

«The stability of the Mediterranean is fundamental, a stronger presence is needed and we have always insisted on a European foreign and security policy that seeks stability,» he said.

Dendias added: «It is not easy to solve the problem if we do not try to improve the situation in Libya as well. Europe must do more and our cooperation with Italy in this matter is very close.»

Photo: aa.com.tr











