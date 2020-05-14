Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy govt presents 55-billion-euro 'relaunch' decree

14 May 2020, 20:36
Italy govt presents 55-billion-euro 'relaunch' decree

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has presented its long awaited 55-billion-euro decree with measures to 'relaunch' Italy after the economic earthquake caused by the coronavirus emergency, ANSA informs.

Conte told a press conference on Wednesday that the package lays down the foundations to «make concrete» Italy's recovery.
The decree sets aside 25.6 billion euros in aid for workers, including a big boost for the CIG benefit for furloughed workers.
There is another 15-16 billion for businesses, 3.25 billion for the health sector, 1.4 billion for higher education and research, and two billion for tourism.
The package also features four billion euros in tax cuts. Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova wept as she announced the regularization of thousands of undocumented migrants working as farm hands and carers.
The move is designed to combat exploitation of farm workers by gangmasters, but it has come under heavy fire from the centre-right opposition, which says it amounts to an amnesty.


Coronavirus   Europe  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand