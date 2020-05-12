Go to the main site
    Italy govt okays reopening of bars, restaurants next week

    12 May 2020, 17:47

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Giuseppe Conte's government has agreed to demands from Italy's regions for an acceleration of phase two of the coronavirus emergency, ANSA reported.

    As a result, regional governments will be able to give the OK for bars, restaurants, hairdressers, barbers and beauty parlours to open from Monday, May 18.
    According to the government's previous plan, these businesses were not to be allowed to open until June 1.
    But now it will be possible for them to open on Monday when Italy's other shops are set to reopen too.
    The central government, however, will be able to intervene if there is a new upswing in COVID-19 contagions.

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Europe
