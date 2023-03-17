Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge

17 March 2023, 20:44
Italy gives green light to build world's longest suspension bridge Photo: allegroplus.ru

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's Council of Ministers on Thursday approved a decree that will allow for the building of the world's longest suspension bridge between the island of Sicily and the Italian mainland, Kazinform cites Xinhua.

Such a bridge has been discussed since ancient times, but it is the first time the project has received this level of formal authorization.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry of infrastructure and transport said the bridge would be «the crown jewel of Italian engineering.»

The north-eastern most tip of Sicily is clearly visible from the western shore of Calabria, but deep water and fast currents between the two land masses mean building a bridge is a daunting challenge for engineers.

According to technical specifications, once completed the bridge will be 3,666 meters long, with a single span of 3,300 meters.

This means the central span will be over 50 percent longer than the 2,023-meter central span of the Canakkale Bridge in Türkiye, currently the world's longest suspension bridge. The Turkish structure, which connects the European part of Türkiye to the Asian part, was completed a year ago. The bridge took six years to build, and reportedly cost at least 2.7 billion U.S. dollars.

The timetable and budget for the Italian Messina Bridge project have not yet been announced, but according to previous estimates the project will take at least six years to complete, at a cost of around 8.5 billion euros (9 billion U.S. dollars).

As far back as 251 BC, the Roman historian Pliny the Elder wrote about plans to construct a floating bridge to connect Sicily to the Italian mainland, and other projects were discussed in later centuries. The first modern-day project was announced in 1981, and a blueprint for the project was produced in 2005.

The case in favor of the bridge has included economic development both in Sicily and Calabria. Data shows the per-capita income in both these regions is around half that of Italy. The bridge would provide cheaper and faster transport, and connect high-velocity trains from the mainland to Sicily for the first time.

However, critics of the project are concerned over potential cost overruns, involvement by organized crime groups, vulnerability to earthquakes, and adverse environmental impacts.

According to Thursday's statement from the government, the project will be paid for over several years by tolls on bridge traffic, with initial funding from the ministry of infrastructure and transport and the ministry of finance.

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, said in Thursday's statement that the project would be environmental friendly, reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation. It would also increase tourism and attract industry to the area, Salvini said.

The project will be based on previous plans developed in 2011, adapted to reflect «new technical, safety, and environmental standards», the government said.

Further details on the plans for the bridge are expected in the coming weeks.


Related news
Kazakh President meets with Allur Group Chairman Andrey Lavrentyev
Rare animals caught on camera in Dzungarian Alatau mountains
Теги:
Read also
Cancer cases expected to rise by 55% by 2040 compared to 2020
Africa has highest compliance rate with Paris Climate Agreement: UNEP
Türkiye on track to complete first nuclear power plant this year
Sri Lanka revises tourism targets due to positive trends
Seoul wildfire completely extinguished after 25 hours
Famed Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto mourned across the world
Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
3 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News