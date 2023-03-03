Go to the main site
    Italy: GDP -0.1% Q4, annual figure revised down to +1.4%

    3 March 2023, 20:46

    ROME. KAZINFOM - In the fourth quarter of 2022, Italy's gross domestic product decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, ISTAT said Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

    The year-on-year figure was down compared to a previous estimate of +1.7%, while the monthly figure was the same as previous forecasts.

    GDP was expressed in chain-linked values with reference year 2015, adjusted for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted.

    The acquired change in GDP for 2023, the one that - based on the 2022 boost - would be achieved if all quarters of this year recorded a change of zero, is equal to +0.4%, ISTAT said in its statistics on the Quarterly Economic Accounts, confirming the figure released on 31 January.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
