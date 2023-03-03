Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy: GDP -0.1% Q4, annual figure revised down to +1.4%

3 March 2023, 20:46
Italy: GDP -0.1% Q4, annual figure revised down to +1.4% Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFOM - In the fourth quarter of 2022, Italy's gross domestic product decreased by 0.1% compared to the previous quarter and grew by 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, ISTAT said Friday, Kazinform cites ANSA.

The year-on-year figure was down compared to a previous estimate of +1.7%, while the monthly figure was the same as previous forecasts.

GDP was expressed in chain-linked values with reference year 2015, adjusted for calendar effects and seasonally adjusted.

The acquired change in GDP for 2023, the one that - based on the 2022 boost - would be achieved if all quarters of this year recorded a change of zero, is equal to +0.4%, ISTAT said in its statistics on the Quarterly Economic Accounts, confirming the figure released on 31 January.


Теги:
Read also
Brazil's oil production under sharing regime sets record in January
S. Korea, Japan to wrap up removal of export curbs, WTO complaint this week
Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
Amazon to lay off 9,000 more employees
Death toll from February earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 50,096
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Italy's population shrinks by 0.3% in 2022
Head of Japan NPO indicted for facilitating overseas organ transplant
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News