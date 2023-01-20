Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.77 eur/kzt 501.04

    rub/kzt 6.73 cny/kzt 68.22
Weather:
Astana-13-15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy faces another 10 days of heavy snow, high winds

    20 January 2023, 13:18

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy is facing another 10 days of heavy snow, intense rain and high winds that have already caused widespread damage and flooding, weathermen said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    «Extreme bad weather will be brought by cold winds, first from the North Atlantic and then from the Balkans,» said Andrea Garbinato, editor of the www.iLMeteo.it weather website.
    Over the next few hours there will be a lot of snow dumped onto low ground in southern Veneto, Tuscany and Emilia, while low-level snow is also possible Friday in Sardinia, he said.
    Gales will sweep Sicily and Calabria, reaching 150 km/h.
    Also on Friday, snow is forecast on the southern Apennines.
    The weekend will be marked by more high winds in the south and widespread showers, spreading northwards into Adriatic regions, said Garbinato.
    On Saturday there will be major snowfalls on the Apennine spine at around 100 metres in Marche and 350m in Calabria, while on Sunday the snow will spread to low hills in Sicily.
    Successive anti-cyclones will affect Italy until the end of the month, Garbinato said.

    Photo: ansa.it

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Fair weather forecast in Kazakhstan Jan 19
    Italy's balance of trade back in positive territory
    Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 18
    Annual inflation rate 11.6% in December in Italy, says ISTAT
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan to hold early Majilis elections Mar 19
    2 President signs decree to dissolve Majilis
    3 Romania keen on intensifying coop with Kazakhstan
    4 Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina, Indian Sania Mirza advance in Melbourne
    5 National Assembly of Serbia discussed potential of comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan