Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

Italy braces for first heatwave of the year

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
19 June 2023, 08:43
Italy braces for first heatwave of the year

ROME. KAZINFORM - The first heatwave of the year is set to hit Italy on Monday, with temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius in Sardinia and reaching 33-37 degrees Celsius in other parts, the Italian Meteorological Society (Smi) said on Sunday, ANSA reports.

The hot weather brought by an African anticyclone «will not be record-breaking but it will be impressive», said Smi.

The island region of Sardinia will be the first to experience the heat, with temperatures reaching 40 degrees in inland areas at the start of the week.
By mid-week temperatures will also have risen in the inland Tyrrhenian areas, particularly in Tuscany and Lazio, and also in Puglia and Basilicata, reaching 33-37 degrees or more.
However, from Thursday a breakdown of the high pressure system is expected in the north, with thunderstorms forecast in upper Lombardy, in the Triveneto and in the northeast in general, and temperatures falling to 27-30 degrees maximum.
Instead, the hot weather will continue in the South and on the major islands, with highs of 35 degrees.
On Saturday, cooler weather and rainfall are forecast in Emilia Romagna, with the possible risk of minor flooding in areas where drainage networks are still clogged with debris and mud following the flood and landslide emergency in May.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023