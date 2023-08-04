Italy braced for three days of extreme weather

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy is braced for three days of potentially extreme weather, starting on Friday, when Cyclone Circe is forecast to hit the country, bringing storms with torrential rain and powerful winds, ANSA reports.

iLMeteo.it meteorologist Lorenzo Tedici said that temperatures were set to drop by at least 10° Celsius.

Liguria, northern Tuscany, Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia are the regions forecast to be hit by the storms first.

Italy was hit by a series of extraordinary heatwaves last month as well as waves of devastating storms.

In mid-May floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall left 15 people dead and caused billions of euros of damage to agriculture, the economy and infrastructure.

Scientists say the climate crisis caused by human greenhouse gas emissions is making extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts, supercharged storms, hailstorms, strong winds and flooding more frequent and more intense.