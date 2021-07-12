Go to the main site
    Italy becomes European football champion for the second time in history

    12 July 2021, 07:43

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Italy won the UEFA Euro 2020 Final defeating England in a penalty shootout. The match took place at Wembley Stadium in London in the presence of 67,173 spectators, TASS reports.

    The main time ended with the score 1:1. Luke Shaw of England scored a goal on the 2nd minute. Leonardo Bonucci of Italy scored at the 67th minute.

    The teams did not score goals in extra time.

    In the penalty shootout, the Italian national team was stronger with a score of 3:2. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy in the shootout and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made two saves at the end of the shootout.

    In the English team, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire were accurate.

    The Italians Andrea Belotti and Jorginho, as well as the Englishmen Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka failed to score.

    The Italian national team became the European champion for the second time in history. Italians won the tournament for the first time in 1968. The team became the silver medalist of the European Championship in 2000 and 2012. It also won bronze in the tournament in 1988.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport World News Football
