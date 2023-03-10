Italy approves new decree to clamp down on traffickers – Meloni

ROME. KAZINFORM - Premier Giorgia Meloni said Thursday that her cabinet has approved a new decree hardening Italy's stance against human traffickers after it met in Cutro, the site of the February 26 shipwreck in which at least 72 people died, ANSA reports.

Meloni told a news conference that the decree shows the government is «determined to defeat the trafficking of human beings, which was responsible for this tragedy.

»Our response to what happened is greater firmness,«she added.