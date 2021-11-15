Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Italy among worst in EU for air-pollution deaths, ANSA

    15 November 2021, 20:47

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is among the worst-performers in the EU in terms of deaths linked to air pollution, according to a report released on Monday by the European Environment Agency.

    It said that, in 2019, Italy was top for premature deaths attributed to exposure to nitrogen dioxide (NO2), with 10,640, an increase of 2% with respect to the previous year, ANSA reports.

    It said Italy was second after German for premature deaths linked to fine particulate matter (PM2.5), with 49,900.

    It reported an 5% increase in deaths attributable to exposure to ozone (O3), with 3,170.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Environment EU World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays